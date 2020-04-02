Digital Language Learning Market Overview:

The global digital language learning market accounted to US$ 5.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 17.18 Bn by 2027.

A comprehensive view of the Digital Language Learning market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Digital Language Learning market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities. Companies Profiled in this report includes Digital Language Learning.

Market Key Players:

Busuu, Ltd

Babbel

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc.

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla, Inc

Market Regional Analysis:

An exclusive Digital Language Learning market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Digital Language Learning Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Digital Language Learning market.

Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Language Learning market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Language Learning market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Market Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Digital Language Learning Market Landscape

5. Digital Language Learning Market – Key Industry Dynamics

Market Table Of Content to be Continue….,

