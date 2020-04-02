According to IMARC Group, the polytetrafluoroethylene market to reach a value of US$ 3.05 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025. the polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, is a versatile, high-performance fluoropolymer that is made up of carbon and fluorine atoms. It is an ivory-white and opaque plastic polymer manufactured from the free-radical polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene molecules. PTFE is used for non-stick coating in kitchen cookware like pans, baking trays.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polytetrafluoroethylene-market/requestsample
PTFE is a cost-effective solution used in various industries, ranging from oil and gas, chemical processing to electronics and construction. Due to its excellent electrical properties, such as high insulation resistance, low dielectric constant, PTFE is used in electrical insulation, flexible printed circuit boards, and semiconductor parts. Apart from this, PTFE is the material of choice for a wide range of chemical and engineering processing materials, including gaskets, vessel linings, pump interiors, washers, rings, seals, spacers, dip tubes, and well-drilling components. Moreover, the increasing demand for PTFE in the medical industry for manufacturing biocompatible membranes and grafts acts as another growth-inducing factor that is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polytetrafluoroethylene-market
Breakup by Form:
- Granular
- Micro Powder
- Fine Powder
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Virgin PTFE
- Stainless Steel Filled PTFE
- Carbon Filled PTFE
- Bronze Filled PTFE
- Glass Filled PTFE
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Sheet
- Coatings
- Pipes
- Films
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Industrial & Chemical Processing
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Inc., Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Halopolymer OJSC, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd, Shanghai 3F New Material Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, The 3M Company, The Chemours Company, Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd, etc.
Browse Related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/metalworking-fluids-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.