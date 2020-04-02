Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is a programmable integrated circuit (IC) or semiconductor device. The device could be reprogrammed as per preferred functionality or application requirement such as Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) that are function-specific. FPGAs offer several advantages such as rapid prototyping, easy debugging, low cost and lower the danger of product annihilation. Increasing need for customizable integrated is expected to drive the FPGA market. Growing demand for high performance IC designs and power efficient is expected to provide positive avenues to the market growth. Additionally, technological advancement in the telecom sector such as LTE and 3G technologies is estimated to favor the market growth.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) industry is concentrate. Altera and Xilinx are the market leader and they occupied about 85.93% of the whole sales value market. The market is consolidated monopoly. The multinational companies occupied mostly of the market share.

Second, the sales volume increases from 18273.5 K Units in 2011 to 20454.5 K Units in 2016 with the average growth rate of more than 2.4%.

Third, Honshu Region occupied 71.22% of the sale volume in 2015. It is followed by Kyushu Region, which respectively have around 13.47% of the global total industry.

The Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

· Altera

· Xilinx

· Lattice

· Microsemi

· Atmel

· Achronix

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Breakdown Data by Type

· SRAM Programmed FPGA

· Antifuse Programmed FPGA

· EEPROM Programmed FPGA

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Breakdown Data by Application

· Telecom

· Industrial

· Automotive

· Consumer Electronics

· Data Center

· Military and Aerospace

· Others

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production by Region

· United States

· Europe

· China

· Japan

· South Korea

· Other Regions

The study objectives are:

· To analyze and research the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

· To present the key Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

· To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

· To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

· To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

· To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

