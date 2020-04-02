The Herbal Extracts Market Report is intuitive information for the participants performing in the market including firmly established players and the novice. The research provides the description, definition and the all-inclusive predictions of the global Herbal Extracts market 2020-2026.
Rising health consciousness among the population and increase in demand for functional foods and beverages are the factors boosting the market growth globally. However, availability of alternative products is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.
The key players profiled in the market include: Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Kalsec Inc., Herbal Extraction Group, Inc., Organic Herb Inc., Döhler GmbH, Vidya Herbs, Starwest Botanicals, Jiaherb, Inc., Synthite Industries Ltd. and Mountain Rose Herbs
On the basis of types, the market is split into:
- Amla
- Neem
- Ashwagandha
- Guggul Powder
- Isabgol
- Other Types
Based on applications, the market is divided into:
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other Applications
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada
- Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Target Audience:
- Herbal Extracts Product Manufacturers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
Table Of Content
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Herbal Extracts Market Overview
5 Global Herbal Extracts Market, by Type
6 Global Herbal Extracts Market, by Application
7 Global Herbal Extracts Market, by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Company Profiles
10 Key Insights
