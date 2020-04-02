The global Mannanase market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Mannanase Market size by value and volume 2020-2026.
Increasing demand from animal feed industry is one of the major factor which is expected to drive the demand of mannanase during the forecast period. However, high cost associate with treatment of diseases is anticipated to hamper the growth of market.
The key players profiled in the market include:
- Novozymes
- American Biosystems Inc
- Elanco
- AB Enzymes
- DSM
On the basis of types, the market is split into:
- Powder
- Liquid
Based on applications, the market is divided into:
- Feed Additive
- Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada
- Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Target Audience:
- Mannanase Equipment & Technology Providers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
Table Of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Methodology and Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Global Mannanase Market Overview
5 Global Mannanase Market by Type
6 Global Mannanase Market by Application
7 Global Mannanase Market by Region
8 North America Mannanase Market
9 Europe Mannanase Market
10 Asia Pacific Mannanase Market
11 South America Mannanase Market
12 Middle East & Africa Mannanase Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Mannanase Manufacturing Cost Analysis
16 Key Insights
