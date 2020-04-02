Genomics Market research report gives the important statistics of Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market. This report also contains the brief profile of leading players in the industry along with their future plans and current developments. Further, report considers the revenue generated from the market analysis and opportunity analysis to estimate the market size.

Genomics is an interdisciplinary field of biology that focuses on the function, structure, evolution, mapping, as well as editing of genomes.

The key players profiled in the market include: Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BGI and Danaher Corporation

The global Genomics market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Rising government funding and growth in the number of genomics projects and growing application areas of genomics will aid in augmenting the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of genomic equipment will restrict the market growth.

The global genomics market is segmented on the basis of product & service, technology, application, end user and region. Based on product & service the market is segmented into consumables, systems & software and services. Based on technology the market is segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR (polymerase chain reaction), nucleic acid extraction & purification and other technologies. Based on application the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, precision medicine, agriculture & animal research and other applications. Based on end user the market is segmented into research centers and academic & government institutes, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and other end users. Based on region, it is studied across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of product & service, the market is split into:

* Consumables

* Systems and software

* Services

On the basis of technology, the market is split into:

* Sequencing

* Microarray

* PCR (polymerase chain reaction)

* Nucleic acid extraction and purification

* Other technologies

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Diagnostics

* Drug discovery and development

* Precision medicine

* Agriculture and animal research

* Other applications

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

* Research centers and academic & government institutes

* Hospitals & clinics

* Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

* Other end users

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

