According to this report the Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market offers the comprehensive analysis of the Hosiery (Women and Men) Market size, covering an inside and out judgment of the Hosiery (Women and Men) Market state and the dynamic scene globally. This report available for competitive analysis, manufacturers and global business strategy & statistics analysis.

The Hosiery (Women and Men) Industry report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Hosiery (Women and Men) industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Firstly, this report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Hosiery (Women and Men), revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

No of Pages: 121

TOP PLAYERS are studied in this report: –

Gildan

Hanesbrands

Kayser-Roth

LVMH

Golden Lady

Iconix Brand Group, Inc

L Brands

Wolford

Donna Karan

CSP International SpA

…

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Hosiery (Women and Men) in North America, Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and China.

The Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Industry focus on Global major leading industry players, providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

Finally by applications, this report focuses on consumption and growth rate of Hosiery (Women and Men) in major applications.

Segment by Type

Ship socks

Short socks

stockings

Tights

Other

Segment by Application

Adult men

Adult women

Children

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview

2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Hosiery (Women and Men) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

