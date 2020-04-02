Denmark is among the most digital countries in EU. 94% of Danish citizens are online and actively engaged in the use of a variety of online services, making their digital skills highly advanced. Denmark ranks fourth out of the 28 EU Member States in the Digital Economy.

Denmark is a center of excellence for desalination with Danfoss is world class, creating water for Saudi Arabia and South Africa. This expertise will become more needed as climate change takes effect. Denmark is a center of excellence for wind energy. Wind represents the best way to deliver renewable energy.

The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Danish market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Denmark. It outlines those industrial areas in which Denmark has centers of excellence.

Scope of the Report –

Denmark’s construction and infrastructure sector is booming. The Danish construction industry\’s growth prospects are enhanced by government plans to invest DKK5.1 billion (US$805.4 million) to build a new light rail by 2020. In order to develop the country’s transport infrastructure, the government plans to invest DKK100.0 billion (US$15.1 billion) by 2020. Better, faster, cheaper transport is anticipated to stimulate growth in all sectors of the commercial industrial economy.

For companies, flexible hiring rules and a lack of corruption make Denmark one of the world\’s best places to do business. Danish citizens benefit from a broad-based economy, solid educational system, and democratic traditions. All the social benefits make the population a steady, reliable work force, but not an intense, research-oriented group. The drive to achieve rapid growth is not apparent in many of the cultural observations.

Companies Profiled and the Main market Leaders in the Denmark Advanced Facilities Profile Market includes –

P. Møller – Mærsk

Lego

Danfoss

Novo Nordisk

Vestas Wind Systems

AWS

Market Participants

P. Møller – Mærsk – Shipping

Fond Altor / Wrist Group – Fuel Trading

United Shipping & Trading Company – Fuel Trading

DSV – Road Transport

Telecommunications Services

TDC – Automotive, Manufacturing, and Retail

Coop Danmark – Consumer Goods Retailing

Danfoss – Heating Industry

Alfa Laval AB

Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Energy

Orsted (formerly DONG Energy) – Energy Provider

Industrial Companies

Danish Polymer Centre – DTU Chemical Engineering

Wastewater Treatment

VandCenter Syd (VCS) Denmark

Agriculture and Food

Danish Crown – Meat

Carlsberg – Beer

DLG – Feed Compounds

Arla Foods – Dairy Products

Denmark Bio-Pharma & Healthcare:

Data Centers in Denmark

Danish Government Support for Data Centers

Denmark Havfrue project

Anexia Data Center

DTU primary objective is to develop, implement and apply polymers in commercial products to assist and provide support for the Danish as well as international polymer industry through activities: Measuring and modelling rheology of polymer melts; Synthesizing polymers with specific functions to allow add-on features are all supported

Denmark has data centres (46), Norway (40), Finland (25) and Iceland (6). Sweden has 56 data centers. Denmark ranks as the fourth most secure country in the world for data centre investment.

The Nordic region as a whole is set to benefit from continuing, significant data centre investment. Over the next three years, €4.3billion will be invested with more than 59% derived from overseas internet players, including Google and Facebook. In these regions, there are 117 data center operators and 171 data centers. In the Nordics, the market for third party data centre operators is expected to increase by two and a half times in space and triple in terms of MW power requirements.

“The wind energy research, implementation and application of polymers in commercial products are compelling aspects of Danish centers of excellence, likely to attract companies in the same industry to leverage existing expertise into the area.”

Key Topics in the Denmark Advanced Facilities Profile Market includes –

Denmark Government Construction Investment Programme is Set to Grow

Quality of The Danish Business Climate

Denmark Construction Barriers

Desalination

Taxation in Denmark

Wind Energy

Environmental Issues

Atmospheric Issues

Denmark Need to Meet Carbon Emissions and Climate Change Targets

Water Issues in Denmark

Waste Issues in Denmark

United Shipping & Trading

Fuel Trading

Road Transport

Danish Polymer Centre

Efficient Advanced Facilities in Denmark

Denmark Construction

Local Denmark

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

