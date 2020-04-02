Oscilloscopes are a vital part of electronic test equipment that enables waveforms to be seen and makes it easier to see any problem happening in an electronics circuit. It is one of the broadly used testing instrument in laboratory applications. It is also called as Cathode Ray Oscilloscope (CRO), because of the cathode ray tubes (CRTs) used to allow the display of waveforms.

The Global Oscilloscope Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Scope of global Oscilloscope includes by Component (Hardware, Software), by Type (Analogue, PC-Based, Digital, Others), By End user (Medical & Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Increased focus on product design, safety, and density are expected to drive the Oscilloscope market. However, maintenance costs associated with the oscilloscopes are hampering the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Tektronix, Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & CoKG

Teledyne LeCroy

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation

National Instruments

Rigol Technologies, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Pico Technology

The oscilloscope market is primarily segmented based on component, type, end user and regions.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Hardware

Software

Based on Type, the market is divided into:

Analogue

PC-Based

Digital

Others

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

Medical & Life Sciences

IT & Telecommunications

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

