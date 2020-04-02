Building Analytics market report also delivers the list of the leading competitors and provides the insights into strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the IT industry. Building Analytics market research report covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, and major applications. The report provides data on patterns and improvements, and target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. While formulating this Building Analytics market research report, the key attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

Leading Building Analytics Market Players:Acorn Engineering Group Limited, Arup Group, AT Kearney, Buildingiq, Buildinglogix, Buildpulse, Coppertree Analytics, Crestron Electronics, Delta Electronics, Ecovox, Energy Advantage, Enernoc, Engie Insight, Environmental Systems Inc

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of building analytics market based on deployment type, component, building type, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further segmented by respective countries. By application, energy management accounted for the largest share in the building analytics market in 2018.

The report aims to provide an overview of the global building analytics market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current building analytics market scenario and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the building analytics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the building analytics market with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the building analytics market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Currently, the building analytics market penetration rates in Europe region is higher than any other markets across the globe. The European Union’s Energy Efficiency Directive, launched in 2012 established a set of obligatory measures to aid the EU achieve its 20% energy efficiency target by 2020. The Directive requires all EU countries to use energy more efficiently throughout the energy chain i.e. from production to final consumption. Also, in 2016, an update to Energy Efficiency Directive was proposed, which included a new 30% energy efficiency target for 2030, as well as measures to meet the new target. In the EU, buildings accounts for around 40% of the total energy consumption and 36% of total CO2 emissions. Also, around 35% of the buildings in the EU are more than 50 years old and nearly 75% of the building stock is energy inefficient, although only 0.4-1.2% of the building stock is restored every year. Thus, more restoration of existing buildings has the prospective to lead to substantial energy savings. Such facts provides a prosperous opportunity to the building analytics market growth.

