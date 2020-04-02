Dental Implants Market research report is a thorough investigation of different components affecting the Dental Implants market development. It includes an entire profile of key market players administering the worldwide market. It represents the market’s information in an exceedingly better-dissected technique by dividing the market in a few various sections product, its end-clients, applications, and others of the market fragments. Furthermore the Dental Implants market gives the data about the market economy in regards to the complete income age by the market at the worldwide level, nearby the assembling methods and cost, demand and supply of a created product or offered services, limit, utilization, and option associated information.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global dental implants market accounted to US$ 3,872.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 7,417.4 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Rising prevalence of tooth loss is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicator of access to dental care and overall dental health. In a broad perspective, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s, according to a study by National Health Services. In spite of these improvement, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Majority of the patients across the globe suffer with tooth loss due to factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others. However, missing teeth can now be recovered with the help of new age and advanced dental implants. The dental implants provide strong foundation for the teeth that almost matches with the natural teeth. According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay. According to a Brazilian study published in the International Journal of Dentistry, the major reasons responsible for dental implant procedures in Brazil were, Cavities (38.4%), periodontal diseases (32.2%), eruption problems (6.4%), orthodontics (5.7%), prosthetics (3.6%), injury/trauma (2.6%), occlusal problems (1.1%), and others (9%). The high prevalence of dental issues leading to tooth loss is likely to propel the growth of global dental implants market.

Key Competitors In Market are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, AVINENT, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Bicon, LLC, DIO IMPLANT, DENTIUM, Adin Global

Strategic Insights

Product Launch and strategic partnerships and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global dental implants industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:

2018: In October 2018, Dentsply Sirona Implants launched Acuris, the latest procedure in implant dentistry. The conometric concept gives implant dentistry professionals another option which has friction retention when securing the crown and the cap to the implant, without using screws or cement.

2017: In October 2017, Nobel Biocare entered into a partnership agreement with Dentalpoint AG, for the addition of zirconia implant solution to its dental portfolio. The partnership with Dentalpoint AG will add to Nobel Biocare’s titanium dental implants with the clinically proven TiUnite surface.

2018: In December 2018, The Straumann Group entered into partnership with Z-Systems. Straumann obtained exclusive distribution rights in most major markets for Z-Systems’ next generation implant line, which complements the Group’s current PURE ceramic implant range.

Market segmentation:

Dental Implants Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dentures, Abutments, and Others); Material (Titanium Implants & Zirconium Implants); End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the dental implants market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global dental implants market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

