With the slowdown in world economic growth, the FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0541796886819 from 5300.0 million $ in 2014 to 6900.0 million $ in 2019, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) will reach 8400.0 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Section 1: Definition

Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail

Global-Pak

Flexi-tuff

Isbir

BAG Corp

Greif

Conitex Sonoco

Berry Plastics

AmeriGlobe

LC Packaging

RDA Bulk Packaging

Sackmaker

Langston

Taihua Group

Rishi FIBC

Halsted

Intertape Polymer

Lasheen Group

MiniBulk

Bulk Lift

Wellknit

Emmbi Industries

Dongxing

Yantai Haiwan

Kanpur Plastipack

Yixing Huafu

Changfeng Bulk

Shenzhen Riversky

Section 4: Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6 7):

Product Type Segmentation

Type A FIBCs

Type B FIBCs

Type C FIBCs

Type D FIBCs

Industry Segmentation

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: Trend (2019-2024)

Section 9: Product Type Detail

Section 10: Downstream Consumer

Section 11: Cost Structure

Section 12: Conclusion

Table of Content

Chapter One: FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Product Definition

Chapter Two: Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Chapter Three: Manufacturer FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Business Introduction

Chapter Four: Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Chapter Five: Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Chapter Six: Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Chapter Seven: Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Chapter Eight: FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Forecast 2019-2024

Chapter Nine: FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Segmentation Product Type

Chapter Ten: FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Segmentation Industry

10.1 Chemical Industry Clients

10.2 Food Industry Clients

10.3 Pharmaceutical Industry Clients

Chapter Eleven: FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

