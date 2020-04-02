Transformers Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The transformer is used to transfer electrical energy from one electrical circuit to other circuits. A growing number of load centers across the world is one of the major drivers of the transformers market. Technological advancements and growing digitization are rising demand for the low and medium voltage electric infrastructure which positively influences the transformers market growth. Increasing implementations of smart grids and growing initiatives to rebuild the existing energy infrastructure support the growth of the transformers market.

The growing consumption of electricity is increasing the demand for electricity which propels the growth of the transformers market. Increasing deployment and standardization of energy-efficient electric supply systems is further booming the growth of the transformers market. Rapid expansion in the long route transmission network is expected to drive the growth of the transformers market. Moreover, increasing investment in the energy infrastructures by governments provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the transformers market.

Leading Transformers Market Players:

ABB

General Electric Company

Hitachi T&D Solutions, Inc.

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc.

Toshiba International Corporation

