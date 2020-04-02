Crude Oil Carriers Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2026

Crude Oil Carriers Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Crude Oil Carriers Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Crude Oil Carriers Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Crude Oil Carriers market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Crude Oil Carriers market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Crude Oil Carriers Market:

major players in the global crude oil carriers market. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the crude oil shipping business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global crude oil shipping market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crude oil carriers market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the crude oil shipping business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. Some of the most prominent drivers are declining crude oil prices proving to be beneficial for the crude oil carriers market and world economy influencing the demand for crude oil transportation. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the crude oil carriers market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the crude oil carriers market in different regions. The parameters include shipping costs, government policies, crude oil demand, and applications such as automobile.

Shipping of petroleum liquids such as crude oil comprises many different operations, each of which signifies a potential source of evaporation loss. Crude oil is transported from production facilities to refineries by crude oil carriers, rail tank cars, barges, pipelines, and tank trucks. Coastal tank vessel trades are functioned by crude carriers, tank barges, and product tankers. Crude carriers serve the West Alaska coast crude oil trades. Crude oil carriers are generally referred to as oil tankers, which transport crude oil from one location to another.

The crude oil carriers market was segmented on the basis of vessel type (VLCC/ULCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax). The crude oil carriers market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the crude oil carriers market. Key players in the crude oil carriers market include AET Tanker Holdings Sdn Bhd, The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC), Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., Euronav, Frontline Ltd., Maran Tankers Management Inc., National Iranian Tanker Company, NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd., OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C., Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), Sovcomflot Group, and Teekay Corporation. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Crude Oil Carriers Market: By Vessel Type

VLCC/ULCC

Suezmax

Aframax

Panamax

Crude Oil Carriers Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Greece Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China South Korea Singapore Japan Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Iran Saudi Arabia Others



