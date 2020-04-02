The Fourth Party Logistics Market reached US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Fourth Party Logistics Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fourth Party Logistics Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that ahre progressing faster than the overall market.

The global fourth party logistics market accounted to US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027.

Allyn International Services, Inc. CEVA Logistics AG DAMCO DB Schenker Deutsche Post AG GEFCO Group GEODIS LOGISTICS PLUS Inc. UPS Supply Chain Solutions (United Parcel Service, Inc.) XPO Logistics Inc.

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The huge population, growing disposable incomes, rising domestic consumption and lower costs are some of the factors attributing to the growth of e-commerce sector in countries like China, India, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, which is further expected to fuel fourth party logistics market in this region.

The solution integrator model is known as the core 4PL model. In the solution integrator model, the 4PL providers is engaged in operating and managing a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain solution for a single client. This business model for 4PL leverages the resources, technology, and capabilities of 4PL and complementary service providers for provisioning a comprehensive supply chain solution to deliver value to their customers.

