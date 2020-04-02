The Waste Heat Boiler Market reached US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Waste Heat Boiler Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Waste Heat Boiler Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that ahre progressing faster than the overall market.

The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027.

General electric Nooter/eriksen Robert Bosch GMBH Thermax Thyssenkrupp Viessmann Group Zhengzhou Boiler Co. Ltd. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD Alfa Laval

The increasing focus towards the development of efficient energy solutions and various government programs for the implementation of the waste heat boiler is driving the waste heat boiler market. With increasing energy prices, industries are highly focused on implementing a waste heat recovery system. It is one the key area of research to reduce fuel consumption, improve production efficiency, and lower harmful emissions. Industrial waste heat is generated by industrial processes that do not have any practical use and a

According to the U.S. Department of energy, around 20% to 50% of industrial energy is reduced as waste heat in the form of exhaust gases. As the industrial sector continues its effort to enhance its energy efficiency, it would recover waste heat losses, reduces environmental impact, and enhances workflow and productivity. Various government initiatives are one of the key drivers for waste heat boiler market growth.

Depending on the process type, waste heat can be released at nearly any temperature in an industrial furnace or kiln. Typically most of the waste heat generated in the high temperature originates from direct combustion processes; heat generated in the medium range comes from the exhaust of combustion units; and heat generated in the low temperature range comes from products, parts, and the process unit equipment.

