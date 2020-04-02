Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market Ecosystem

The Europe environmental disinfection robot market was valued at US$ 470.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. Disinfection robots provide an economical and effective way of limiting the spread of bacteria. The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Environmental Disinfection Robots Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Environmental Disinfection Robots Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The demand for environmental disinfection robots is growing owing to the increasing dependence on robotics for the provision of high-quality healthcare services, rising geriatric population, and the continuous shortage of nursing and healthcare professionals. Continuous innovation in the field of healthcare robotics and rising government initiatives are also anticipated to drive the demand for environmental disinfection robots.

The Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market is also driven by factors such as increasing investments in healthcare robotics and growing adoption of the robotics as a service (RaaS) model. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by an increase in demand for medical devices for preventing and curing hospital-acquired infections.

Hospitals are a major source of infections due to the high risk of contracting communicable diseases and a large patient pool. Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of HAIs (Hospital Acquired infections) is driving the growth of the environmental disinfection robot market. HAIs can occur during examinations, admission, rehabilitation or treatment and can spread from sources such as hospital equipment, patients, surroundings, visitors, and hospital staff. The increasing awareness about HAIs, a growing emphasis on terminal cleaning in hospitals, and improvement in patient care are significantly affecting the market growth. Healthcare organizations primarily rely on products such as disinfectants for terminal cleaning.

Since the inception of environmental disinfection robots, the major focus of the industry players has been on improving the working capabilities of these robots. For this, various industry players such as Xenex have strived to improve safety features and hardware capabilities. However, as the penetration of these robots in Europe is increasing, now the focus of industry players has changed. The integration of next-generation reporting and analytical functions is clearly the most lucrative opportunity present in this market. To make these products future-ready, technologies like Cloud Computing and Real-Time analytics should be deployed in these robots. From the connectivity aspect, the integration of robots with the smartphone using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, along with the state-of-the-art PLCs, could act as the next growth driver for this market

