The “Global Corporate wellness Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of corporate wellness market with detailed market segmentation by service, category, end user and geography. The global corporate wellness market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corporate wellness market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The corporate wellness market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing awareness for healthy eating habits and exercise, the high prevalence of obesity, and the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs. Increasing focus on work-life balance and the implementation of company-sponsored employee-centric healthcare campaigns that offer lifestyle coaching are providing growth opportunities in coming years.

Top Leading Companies are:

Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

Well Nation

Virgin Pulse

Compsych Corporation

Aduro, Inc

Beacon Health Options

Exos

Fit Bit Inc

Us Corporate Wellness Inc

Central Corporate Wellness

The global corporate wellness market is segmented on the basis of service, category, end user. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into Health Risk Assessment, Fitness Services, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition and Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Others. Based on the category the market is divided into Fitness and Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations/Employers. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations.

It provides overview and forecast of the global corporate wellness market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The corporate wellness market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

