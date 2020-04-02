Fertility awareness methods (FAMs) are ways to track your ovulation so that women prevent pregnancy. FAMs are also termed as “natural family planning” and “the rhythm method.” Fertility trackers help women in tracking their menstrual cycle so that women know when their ovaries release an egg every month (this is called ovulation). Ovulation is the day when the women is likely to get pregnant. These apps aim to deliver personalized reproductive health and fertility insights.

The fertility tracking app market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such wide range of applications in medicine, growing fertility tracking app research activities, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and others in the market during the forecast period. However poor chemical and physical stability associated with the peptides and short half-life and fast elimination are the factors hampering the market growth.

Top Leading Companies are:

YONO LABS

GLOW

FLO HEALTH, INC

MIRA

CONCEIVABLE

KINDARA, INC

OVIA

OVACUE

DAYSY

AVA SCIENCE INC.

The global fertility tracking app market is segmented on the basis of type of operating System, application, end user and geography. Based on type of operating System, the market is segmented as iOS and android. On the basis of application, the global fertility tracking app market is segmented into period tracker, pregnancy tracker, fertility tracker, others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into obstetrics and gynecology clinics, hospitals, home care.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fertility tracking app market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fertility tracking app market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Fertility Tracking Apps Market – By Type of Operating System

1.3.2 Fertility Tracking Apps Market – By Application

1.3.3 Fertility Tracking Apps Market – By End User

1.3.4 Fertility Tracking Apps Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FERTILITY TRACKING APPS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. FERTILITY TRACKING APPS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

