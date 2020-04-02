The computer vision utilizes algorithms for processing images with the aim of making faster and more accurate diagnoses more than a physician. Computer vision technique has been used in various surgery and therapy of some diseases. Nowadays, three-dimensional (3D) modeling and rapid prototyping technologies have focused on the development of medical imaging modalities, which include CT and MRI. Moreover, the computer vision in healthcare helps in cutting costs in care delivery by transferring time-consuming and tedious tasks to machines, which allows clinicians to provide better patient care that eventually boosts the patient outcomes.

The computer vision in healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare industry, grown government initiatives increases the adoption of AI-based technologies and big data in healthcare. However, reluctance of medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and lack of awareness & technical knowledge eventually hinders the market growth.

Top Leading Companies are:

Nvidia Corporation

Microsoft

Xilinx Inc.

Alphabet (Google)

IBM

Basler AG

Intel Corporation

Aicure

Arterys

iCAD Inc.

The global computer vision in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product & services, application, and end user. Based on product & services, the market is segmented as software, hardware and services. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into processors and memory devices. The computer vision in healthcare market, based on application is segmented into surgeries, medical imaging & diagnostics and other applications. The computer vision in healthcare market, based on end user is segmented into diagnostic centers, healthcare providers, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global computer vision in healthcare market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The computer vision in healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Computer Vision In Healthcare Market – By Product & Services

1.3.2 Computer Vision In Healthcare Market – By Application

1.3.3 Computer Vision In Healthcare Market – By End User

1.3.4 Computer Vision In Healthcare Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

