The Global Market for Food Grade Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market was valued at US$ 5,263.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by the end of the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Food Grade Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Food Grade Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

AllTheResearch illustrates the competitive market for Food Grade Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market- Ecosystem that includes strategic players such as DSM N.V, BASF SE, Glanbia Plc and others. These companies are mainly focused on mergers and acquisitions, R&D, partnership and other such strategies for increasing their market share. For instance, on 18th Nov 2019, DSM acquired Royal CSK to strengthen its product portfolio and application of dairy products. DSM provides vitamins in lactose-free and healthy dairy products. DSM dairy solution consists of vitamins either the indirect product or through its customized premixes. With this acquisition, DSM will build a strong dairy product portfolio which will help in expanding its Nutrition business segment. Additionally, on 11 Oct 2018, Glanbia acquired SlimFast. This was a strategic move to expand the reach of Glanbia’s Nutrition portfolio by combining with SlimFast health-related products. SilmFast’s brand awareness helped Glanbia increase its revenue by selling its nutritional products under its brand name.

Table 1: Food Grade Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market: Segmentation

By Product Type By Form By Functionality By Application Multi Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Solid Skin Health Clinical Nutrition Compound Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Liquid Bone Health Infant Formulae Immunity Sport Nutrition Others Others

The increasing population suffering from vitamin D deficiency is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in recent years. There is a rising number of people who are suffering from vitamin deficiency over the years. Vitamins are essential for normal molecular and cellular functions, growth and maintenance of body tissues. Vitamin D deficiency is high among the population across the globe, as dietary sources of this vitamin D are limited. The main natural source of vitamin D is the exposure of skin to sunlight. However, pollution, sunscreen usage, an indoor lifestyle, and wearing full body clothing have resulted in limited exposure to sunlight leading to vitamin D deficiency.

According to AllTheResearch analysis, 42% of the U.S population suffered from the deficiency of vitamin D in 2018. In addition to this, people with darker skin are also at risk of having lower vitamin D levels, as high melanin present in their skin prevents the body from producing vitamin D from sunlight. Several countries adopted policies to increase their population’s intake of vitamin D. For instance, in the U.K, multivitamin supplements having vitamin D are recommended for all children aged up to four years and breastfeeding mothers. Further, spreadable fats and infant formulae are also fortified with vitamin D.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show similar trends in the coming years. As people are becoming more conscious about health and wellness and are, therefore, buying products having high vitamin and mineral content. This, in turn, is triggering the overall market demand for food-grade vitamin and mineral premixes in North America.

