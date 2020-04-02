U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Ecosystem

The U.S. compounding pharmacies market was USD 4861.4 Mn in the year 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7,304.46 Mn by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Compounding medications allows physicians to prescribe a personalized medication, prepared by a pharmacist, for individuals.

The Compound pharmacies market focus on those compound medications that are prescribed by the physicians only if a specialized drug combination is needed for specific patients.

Around 56,000 community based pharmacies are in operation according to IACP in the U.S. Apart from the community based pharmacies, around 7500 are specialized compounding pharmacies in which 3000 pharmacies make sterile products. Compounding program by the FDA ensures safe, effective and lawfully marketed drugs to the patients. In 2017, 46 new medicines were approved by the U.S. FDA and Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 17.The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. also have a positive impact on the growth of the U.S. Compounding pharmacies market.



The U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market is categorized into, oral medication, topical medication, mouthwashes, suppositories and injectable on the basis of their product type. The oral medications segment dominated the market in 2019 with a share of 39.6% and is expected to account a share of 40% in 2026. High demand for easy to administer dosage forms such as capsules, oral liquids and granules will drive the growth of the segment. Rise in health awareness, and oral medication being the most preferred route of administration is projected to fuel demand for oral medications over the forecast period.

In the Compounding type segment, the pharmaceutical ingredient alteration segment dominated the market in the year 2019 with a share of 35.6%. It is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.





Figure 2: U.S. Compounding PharmaciesMarket: Segmentation

Product type Compounding type Application Sterility Pharmacy type Therapeutic Area Oral Medication Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration Pediatric Sterile 503 A Hormone Replacement Therapy Topical Medication Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Adult Non- Sterile 503 B Pain Management Mouthwashes Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration Geriatric Dermatology Suppositories Others Veterinary Oncology Injectable Hematology Dental Others

The usage of compounding medication is higher among adults in the U.S. This has resulted in the rapid growth of the U.S. Compounding pharmacies market, especially in the adult segment that was valued at US$ 2,368.3 Mn in the year 2019. The adult population in the United States demanded similar kinds of compounded medications, where medications for chronic pain therapies and hormone replacement therapies were the most preferred ones. On an average, the U.S. households spend USD 338 yearly on over the counter products. The majority of adult population in the United States use over the counter medicines as a first response to minor ailments.

The U.S. Compounding Pharmacies market is segmented into Sterile and Non-sterile on the basis of sterility. Sterile compounding refers to developing medications in an atmosphere that is free from bacteria, viruses or any other infectious microorganisms. This kind of compounding is generally used for medications through an IV injection or directly into the eyes of the patient. Administering medications through mentioned routes can lead to risk of developing infections, thus sterile compounding techniques help in significantly reducing the risks. The sterile segment is projected to showcase an overall incremental growth of US$ 552.2 Mn between 2019 to 2027.

Non-sterile compounding involves creating medication in a clean environment but does not require the environment to be completely free from all microorganisms. These Non-sterile compounding medication can be consumed orally in the form of pill or as liquid form. In comparison to the medication that are injected, the risk involved in the oral ones are low.This factor contributes to the growth of Non-sterile segment in the U.S. Compounding pharmacies market.



