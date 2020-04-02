Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) is a form of non-melanocytic skin cancer that arises from basal cells, the small, round cells present in the lower epidermis. Around 85% of BCCs occur on the face, head and neck. BCCs usually do not spread or metastasize to other parts of body, they become life threatening by metastasis only in extremely rare cases. According to the American Cancer Society, BCCs constitute around 80% of all non-melanoma skin cancers. Australia has been found to have the highest rate of basal cell carcinoma across the globe. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation is considered as the major cause behind BCC. Use of immunosuppressant drugs further enhance the chances of BCC as the immune system is compromised. White people are more vulnerable to BCC comparatively, according to a research published in the British Medical Journal. The symptoms of BCCs include waxy papules (slightly transparent bump) with pearly appearance and central depression and bleeding from the papules.

The increase in geriatric population, giving rise to numerous skin diseases, such as actinic keratosis and other non-melanoma skin malignancies, is another important factor that has been fueling the demand for basal cell carcinoma treatment substantially. In addition to these, the market is expected to gain considerably from the changing lifestyle of people in developing economies over the coming years as it is anticipated to drive demand for better disease treatments, which in turn, is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the companies operating in the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are considered as the prominent geographical segments of this market. North America, which is the current market leader, is expected to remain dominant over the next few years. The presence of a well-established medical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing expenditure on healthcare, and the high prevalence of basal cell carcinoma in this region are likely to boost the growth of the market for basal cell carcinoma treatment in North America.

In 2017, the global Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Mylan

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy

Drugs

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals Pharmacies

Cancer Research Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

