This report focuses on the global POC Molecular Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the POC Molecular Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global POC Molecular Diagnostics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

bioMerieux

Danaher

BD

Certest Biotec

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

NeoGenomics

Bionano Genomics

ExcitePCR

Micronics

Nimagen

Novigenix

Merck

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology and Endocrinology

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global POC Molecular Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the POC Molecular Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

