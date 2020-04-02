Telecommunications, or telecommunications (English: Telecommunication), is a way of communication using electromagnetic equipment to transmit information by wire, radio or light. Telecommunications originated in cable telegram and cable telephone invented in nineteenth Century. The invention of radio in twentieth Century and the emergence and development of electronic tubes, transistors and integrated circuits brought telecommunications to a new period of development. The applications of wireless telegraphy, broadcasting, television, satellite communications, data communications, fiber communication, and the Internet, etc. Profound changes have taken place in the human society.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Telecom in US$ by the following Product Segments: RF-Based, NB-IoT, LPWAN

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company

• Verizon

• China Mobile

• NTT

• Deutsche Telekom

• China Telecom

• Telefonica

• Softbank

• Vodafone

• Orange

• AT&T

In 2017, the global Telecom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• RF-Based

• NB-IoT

• LPWAN

• Market segment by Application, split into

• Industrial Production

• Transportation

• Others

The study objectives of this report are:

• To study and forecast the market size of Telecom in global market.

• To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

• To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

• To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom are as follows:

• History Year: 2013-2017

• Base Year: 2017

• Estimated Year: 2018

• Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

• Key Stakeholders

• Telecom Manufacturers

• Telecom Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

• Telecom Subcomponent Manufacturers

• Industry Association

• Downstream Vendors

• Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

• Regional and country-level analysis of the Telecom market, by end-use.

• Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

