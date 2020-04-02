Over the next five years, It is projected that Contact Center will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the EMEA recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market for Contact Center is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2305464

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

• Teleperformance

• Convergys (Stream)

• Sykes Enterprises Inc.

• Transcom

• Atento

• Arvato

• West Corporation

• Acticall (Sitel)

• TeleTech Holdings Inc.

• Comdata Group

• Serco

• Concentrix

To calculate the market size, It is considered value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

• 24 hours

• online severice

Segmentation by application:

• Telecommunication

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Others

Got any query? Feel free to ask us @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2305464

Research objectives

• To study and analyze the global Contact Center market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of Contact Center market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global Contact Center players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Contact Center with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the size of Contact Center submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Contact Center by Players

4 Contact Center by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Contact Center Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Teleperformance

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Contact Center Product Offered

11.1.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Teleperformance News

11.2 Convergys (Stream)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Contact Center Product Offered

11.2.3 Convergys (Stream) Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Convergys (Stream) News

11.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Contact Center Product Offered

11.3.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Sykes Enterprises Inc. News

11.4 Transcom

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Contact Center Product Offered

11.4.3 Transcom Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Transcom News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-contact-center-market-report-status-and-outlook

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]