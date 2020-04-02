Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enhanced Fire Protection Systems will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 8950 million by 2023, from US$ 6120 million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems market for 2018-2023.
Enhanced Fire Protection Systems is to point to by the trigger device, Fire alarm and linkage output device and a system of other auxiliary function devices.
The rapid development of predicting oil and gas industry is the world’s Enhanced Fire Protection Systems market rapid development.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enhanced Fire Protection Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Active Systems
Passive Systems
Segmentation by application:
Oil and Gas Industry
Construction Industry
Residential
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Marioff
Consilium
Knowsley
Minimax
Deluge Offshore & Marine
Semco Maritime
KEVTA Fire Systems
3M
Blaze Manufacturing Solutions
Danfoss Semco
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Enhanced Fire Protection Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enhanced Fire Protection Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enhanced Fire Protection Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
