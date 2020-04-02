CPQ solution helps businesses to produce precise quotes, set prices of configured goods, and quote the prices to their customers; the software looks for data across a broad range of variables to decide a range of processes. The software allows sales teams to produce price quotes for orders rapidly and precisely. An effective CPQ software can also help companies simplify their invoicing and payment processes, and can streamline inventory management. The use of CPQ solution across various industries to offer customizable and personalized products is driving the global market.

Global Configure Price and Quote Solution Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Apttus Corporation

2. Cincom Systems

3. ConnectWise, LLC.

4. FPX

5. IBM Corporation

6. Infor

7. Oracle Corporation

8. PROS

9. Salesforce.com, inc.

10. SAP

Reduction in the dependency on paperwork would drive the growth of the global configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market. However, security challenges might hinder the growth of the global configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market. Furthermore, the adoption of CPQ solution across various industries is expected to create business opportunities.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented on by component, deployment, enterprise size and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment, the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, automobile, retail, and others.

