The real estate solution includes lead generation tools, expense tracking, and open house management software. The tools used in the solution helps to simplify listings and closings by enhancing marketing campaigns and streamlining transaction management. The solution is used by various property consultants or agents and property developers and attract their customers from their classified listings. The changing preferences of consumers, together with an increased need for better customer handling and support, are the primary reason for the adoption of real estate solutions.

Global Real Estate Solution Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1.Altus Group Ltd.

2.AppFolio Inc.

3.Autodesk Inc.

4.CoStar Group Inc.

5.Fiserv Inc.

6.IBM Corporation

7.LanTrax Inc.

8.Oracle Corporation

9.SAP SE

10.Yardi Systems Inc.

The growing demand for cloud services is driving the growth of the global real estate solution market. However, budget constraints for technological solutions might hinder the growth of the global real estate solution market. Furthermore, increasing demand for smart building projects is expected to create business opportunities.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global real estate solution market is segmented on by component, deployment, enterprise size and end-user. On the basis of component, the real estate solution market is segmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment, the real estate solution market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the real estate solution market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of end-user, the real estate solution market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

