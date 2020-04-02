To increase automation and agility, the need for IT modernization in government departments, increased cost savings are the primary growth factors for the market. Citizen service AI provides different approaches for governments as they consider applying AI. The most evident and directly positive opportunities are those where citizen service AI can shrink administrative problems, help resolve resource distribution problems, and carry on significantly complex tasks. Growing IT substructure for modernizing and advancing manual processes is expected to drive the growth of the citizen service AI market.

The report aims to provide an overview of Citizen service AI market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global Citizen service AI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Citizen service AI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Citizen service AI market.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007837/

The List of Companies:

1. Microsoft

2. IBM

3. Accenture

4. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

5. NVIDIA Corporation

6. Intel Corporation

7. Alibaba

8. Tencent

9. Pegasystems Inc.

10. ADDO

The need for IT transformation in government sectors, improved automation, increased cost savings and automation of manual processes to ease pressure and enhance citizen experience, are the major growth factors driving the growth of the citizen services AI market. However, lack of awareness among government agencies related to new technologies and citizen data being likely to have cyber-attacks are some of the factors restraining the growth of the market. Help in resolving resource allocation problems, reduce administrative burdens, and carrying out significantly complex tasks are the factors helping in the growth of the citizen services AI market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Citizen service AI market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, face recognition. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as transportation, healthcare, public safety, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Citizen service AI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Citizen service AI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007837/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]