Wind is one of the major sources of renewable energy. Turbines are used to convert wind energy to electric energy with the help of rotating blades. The rotor forms the central base with multiple blades attached to the hub. The wind energy market is growing at a steady pace around the world leading to the development of new plants and up gradation of existing facilities which in turn helps in the growth of MRO market for wind turbines.

End User/ Technology

Maintainance, repair & overhaul of a wind turbine is required at fixed intervals to ensure high performance and efficiency. Some of the key equipment which requires routine maintenance are gearbox, generator and wind blades. The tip speed ratio (ratio of the speed at the tip of the blade to the wind speed) needs to be maintained at 6 or 7 to reach high functional efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Shifting trend to cleaner and greener energy along with favorable Govt. policies are driving the growth of the market. Increase in the number of offshore wind energy generation facilities is creating demand for wind turbines which leads to the growth of wind turbine MRO market.

Technological advancement, increasing demand for energy especially from developing countries on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization are also helping the wind turbine MRO market to grow. Less cost for per unit of energy generation is one of the major advantages of wind energy. High initial capital expenditure for setting up a wind energy plant is one of the primary restraints for the market.

Market Segments

The wind turbine MRO market can be segmented based on the maintenance of various equipment. Some of the major equipment under MRO market are gearbox, generator, wind blades, electrical systems, and other wind turbine parts. From the cost of maintenance point of view gearbox, generator and wind blades have the largest market share while electrical systems require more frequent maintenance and repairment.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The wind turbine MRO market can be regionally segmented into five parts Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the current market leader and expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted period due to its consistent demand for energy. The European market is also expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Strict environmental standards driving the need for alternative energy, favorable Govt. policies, and technological advancement coupled with increasing demand for energy is creating lots of opportunities for the wind energy market which in turn is providing growth opportunities for the wind turbine MRO market. Apart from large manufacturers small and large independent service providers are also gaining a significant presence in the market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Vestas, Moventas, Siemens, Stork Gears & Services, Mekanord, Gamesa, and Suzlon etc.

