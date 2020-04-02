Wind is one of the major sources of renewable energy. Turbines are used to convert wind energy to electric energy with the help of rotating blades. The rotor forms the central base with multiple blades attached to it. The most common type of rotor blade assembly consists of a horizontal axis with three blades attached to the central hub.

End User/ Technology

Rotor blades are used in wind turbines to capture wind energy and convert it to mechanical energy for the purpose of rotation of the central hub. At the time of designing the blades the tip speed ratio (the ratio of the speed at the tip of the blade to wind speed) is to be maintained 6 or 7 to ensure high efficiency.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064684

Lightweight materials are used for blade design to achieve low rotational inertia. The blades are directly bolted to the hub. In some sophisticated system, blades are bolted to a pitch bearing which helps in adjusting the angle of attack and the pitch bearing is bolted to the central hub.

Market Dynamics

Shifting trend to cleaner and greener energy along with favorable Govt. policies are driving the growth of the market. Increase in the number of offshore wind energy generation facilities is creating demand for wind turbines which leads to the growth of turbine rotor blades market.

Technological advancement, increasing demand for energy especially from developing countries on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization are also helping the wind turbine market to grow. Less cost for per unit of energy generation is one of the major advantages of wind energy. High initial capital expenditure is one of the primary restraints for the market.

Market Segments

The wind turbine rotor blades market can be segmented based on the material used and blade size. Glass fiber and carbon fiber are the materials used for manufacturing the blades. Based on the size the market can be subdivided into four parts- blade size less than 27meter, 27 to 37 meter, 38 to 50 meter, and greater than 50 meters.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064684

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The wind turbine rotor blades market can be regionally segmented into five parts Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the current market leader and expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted period due to its consistent demand for energy. The European market is also expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Strict environmental standards driving the need for alternative energy, favorable Govt. policies, and technological advancement coupled with increasing demand for energy is creating lots of opportunities for the wind energy market which in turn is providing growth opportunities for the turbine rotor blade market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Blade Dynamics, LM Wind Power Group, Siemens AG, Moog Inc., Kemrock Industries And Exports Limited, SGS SA, and TANG Energy etc.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609