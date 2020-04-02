A wind turbine is a setup which converts the kinetic energy of wind into electrical energy. With the increase in concern towards global warming, the renewable energy generation methods have started to gain a lot of popularity. The technology encompassing this change is being developed at a faster rate and the repair market has also started to grow alongside it. The gearbox is one of the key components of the turbine and most prone to malfunctioning. The maintenance of these gearboxes comprises a big chunk of the overall expenditure of windmills.

End User Industry

The end user industry of the repair and refurbishment market of the wind turbine gearbox is the renewable energy sector. The wind energy projects around the world require the services of the repair market to smoothen the energy generation process. The other industries which utilize the energy generated from windmills are indirectly the end users of the wind turbine gearbox repair and refurbishment market.

Market Dynamics

The wind turbines are going to be set up in various parts of the world. The wind energy harvesting would rise alongside solar energy harvesting, though at a slower pace comparatively. With the rise in windmills, the gearbox would also undergo changes and would be prone to failures. These failures need to be corrected quickly, else the productivity of the generator would fall down.

The world is welcoming green energy’ with open arms and the rise in green energy market would pull up the repair and refurbishment market with it.

Market Segmentation

The wind turbine gearbox repair market can be segmented into the scenario of application. The type of application can be new installations in which a new gearbox needs to be installed in a wind turbine setup.

The demand for a new wind turbine gearbox can come due to a faulty existing gearbox which cannot be repaired, or in an entirely new setup. The demand can also be for repair of a gearbox in which the gearbox is repaired without removing it from the installed region.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is the ideal zone for this market as the demand for renewable energy is increasing the most. The stance of the government adds to the legibility of the growth prediction. The potential of wind energy harvesting is the maximum in the APAC region as many places in this region get a stable supply of wind blowing across throughout the day. The market in North America and Europe is established and there would be a stable demand.

Opportunities

The increasing demand for renewable energy and the rise in companies aiming towards harvesting wind energy are signs of opportunities for the rise of the repair market. Credible companies catering to wind turbine repair have the chance to make huge profits as the market is currently in its nascent stage with a high potential to grow.

Key Players

The leading players in the wind turbine gearbox maintenance market are Gamesa Energy Transmission, Winergy, Moventas, China High-Speed Transmission, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

