A wind turbine is a device which generates electric energy from the kinetic energy of the flow of wind. It is a form of renewable energy, which is gaining popularity in the regions where wind flow is even and strong. The gearbox is a key component of the wind turbine as the entire operation would come to a halt because of the malfunctioning of the gearbox.

There are many different types of wind turbine gearboxes and the type has to be decided based on various factors like landscape, wind flow, wind potential, demand, etc. There is a slight trade-off between the gearbox configuration and capacity of torque generator.

End User Industry

The end user industries of the wind turbine gearbox market are the increasing numbers of windmills being set up around the world. The indirect end users of the wind turbine gearbox market are the different industries which utilize wind energy for their daily operations, like paper industry, steel industry, and households.

Market Dynamics

The rising pressure on the conventional energy sources to meet the ever-increasing demand of the population of the world is having adverse impacts on the environment. This has led to the growth in the renewable energy sector, especially the solar and wind energy sectors. Wind energy plants are being set up in many regions which receive an even flow of wind. The windmills require special gearboxes for their operations. The evolution of wind energy sector would lead to the development of the gearbox, driving the market up.

Market Segmentation

The wind turbine gearbox market can be segmented on the basis of types of wind turbine gearboxes. The prominent types are typical gearbox, optimised gearbox, and future gearbox. The gearboxes can also be segregated on the power-handling capacity and the power the turbine generates.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The developing APAC countries provide a strong base for wind energy companies to establish business and start wind energy harvesting operation. North America and Europe also have a high demand in the wind energy sector. The governments provide many incentives for businesses and investors to enter the renewable energy segment. Places which receive a consistent supply of wind are ideal places to establish wind turbines.

Opportunities

The opportunities in the wind turbine gearbox market are high, as governments are planning to set up many onshore and offshore windmills. This would increase the ratio of wind energy in the energy mix of the world. The wind turbine gearbox market would rise along with the increasing demand for wind energy. There would also be a requirement of gearbox repair and refurbishment market, and companies aiming to enter the windmill industry can also establish a repair center.

Key Players

The major players in this market are Winergy, Bosch Rexroth, China High-Speed Transmission, Suzlon Energy, ZF Friedrichshafen, GE Energy, and Gamesa Energy Transmission.

