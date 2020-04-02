Wireline is an electric cable used to lower into the well and transmit data about the conditions of the wellbore called wireline logs. Wirelines consist ofbraided cables which are used to perform wireline loggings, to evaluate reservoir, pressure formation, well intervention, pipe recovery and fluid identification. Braided lines contain insulated wires to supply power to the equipment located at the end of the cable (Electric Line). Wirelines systems contain cable head, measuring head and tractors.

It provides pathway for electrical telemetry for communication between the surface and the equipment at the end of the cable. They are used in gathering data about the workover jobs that require data transmittal. The tools in use are- nuclear tools, magnetic resonance tools, natural gamma ray tools, cased hold electric line tools, sonic and ultra-sonic tools, resistivity tools and borehole seismic tools.

The global wireline services market has grown due to the continuous activity in oil and gas exploration. Wirelines are required for the complete life cycle of oil wells, for activities like stimulation, drilling, intervention, completion and exploration. In 2016, global wirelines market was estimated to be US $XX Bn and it is expected to reach US $XX Bn at a CAGR of XX% by 2022.

Market Dynamics

There is a need to enhance the rate of recovery of hydrocarbon resources and research activities for the unconventional resources due to depletion of the oil reservoirs owing to rising demand globally.Increase in demand and usage for mobile devices may drive the global wireline services market. In addition, growing importance of wireless services and increasing consumer awareness will foster the global market growth.

With the rise in the oil and gas exploration activity, cabling need will influence the global wireline services market to improve operational efficiency in terms of time and cost. Rising energy demand from the population is another factor impacting the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Application:

Based on Types

Well completion

Well intervention

Well loggings

Based on Technology

Slickline and Electric line

Slick line

Non Electric cable

Based on sector

On shore

Off Shore

Based on Well Type

Open hole

Case hole

Regional/ Geographic analysis

Following the Shale technology, the oil reach countries like Russia, India and China have gone for ultra deep oil and gas exploration. Onshore segment is expected to show a stable rise with North American and European regions, leading the market due to the large number of oil wells and routine oil exploration activity in the Gulf region.

The usage of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques has increased. By 2030, India will be the major oil driver with a CAGR of 4% as against 1% CAGR of the world.

The use of Wireline services will increase with the increased oil exploration activity.

Opportunities

Synchronizing with growing investment in energy and power sector

Possibilities of Shale gas production in the Asia- Pacific countries

Developing countries like India and Brazil will enhance the wireline market demand

Availability of cheap labor in countries like China and India

Technological advancements in the machinery and processes

Growth in research and development

Ample oil and gas resources will attract global players who will need wirelines service system in place.

Key Players

Expro International Group Holdings Ltd.

Superior Energy Services, Inc

Weatherford International, Inc

Baker Hughes

Nabors Industry Services Ltd.

Schlumberger

Caseline Solutions

