As the number of air travelers has surged since last few years, it has significantly impacted the airline retailing market. Airline passenger growth rate is the major tailwind for the growth in airline retailing market. The changing economies of developing countries and increasing the purchasing power of customers is positively impacting market growth. During the last 15 years, the global air passenger increased by around 5% year-on-year. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air passenger is expected to double between 2016 and 2035. Aviation demographics are undergoing substantial changes, with new-age groups taking center stage. Generation Y is increasingly spending more time traveling and are expected to be the key customer for airline retailing.
EUROPE AIRLINE RETAILING MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Airline Retailing Market by Retail Type
- Pre-boarding
- Post-boarding
Europe Airline Retailing Market by Shopping Type
- Accessories
- Alcohol
- Beauty Products
- Merchandise
- Others
Europe Airline Retailing Market by Carrier Type
- Full Service Carrier
- Low Cost Carrier
Europe Airline Retailing Market by Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- Air Asia Group
- Air France
- British Airways PLC
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Easy Jet PLC
- Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.
- Qantas Airways Limited
- Singapore Airlines Limited
- Thai Airways
- The Emirates Group
