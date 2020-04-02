The growing technological innovation in the military protective eyewear market has also led to the development of high-quality day or night eyewear, which drives the North America military protective eyewear market over the forecast period. Additionally, technological improvement to design more specialized military protective eyewear such as for operations in the sand is likely to drive the military protective eyewear market in the region.

Rapid technological advancements in the military sector are expected to propel the demand for the military protective eyewear market

Military protective eyewear plays a significant role in the combat zone by protecting military personnel from eye injuries. The eyewear is specifically engineered for the high performance in hazardous situations such as bomb disposal, laser weapons, and others. The market in the North America region is observing noteworthy growth with military personnel increasingly facing challenging circumstances in dealing with internal security and from external threats. Combat protection can be made more effective with the usage of effective strategies, coupled with effective tactics and modern technologies.

Strategic Insights

Majority of the players operating in the North America military protective eyewear market are focused on maintaining long-term relationships with the respective country’s Government. Further, they also highly invest in their research and development activities to offer more advanced products. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2018: The U.S. Army APEL (Authorized Protective Eye List) selected two of Revision Military’s products ShadowStrike and SnowHaw for ballistic and cold weather eyewear products.

2018: Revision Military introduced its new range of ballistic and anti-fog sunglasses ShadowStrike. The sunglasses feature OcuMax Plus coating and are scratch-resistant.

North America MILITARY PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Safety Eyewear

Ballistic Protection Eyewear

Laser Protection Eyewear

By End-user

Paramilitary Forces

Armed Troops

By Geography

North America Countries US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

3M Company

Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC)

Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.)

Bollé Tactical

Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.)

Gentex Corporation

Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC

Revision Military (Revision Military Ltd.)

Rochester Optical

Wiley X, Inc

