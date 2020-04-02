Coffee Pods Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2026

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Coffee Pods market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Coffee Pods market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Coffee Pods market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales. Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Coffee Pods market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Coffee Pods market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Global Coffee Alliance to Change Status Quo of the Market

The coffee pods market has been a partially fragmented market for the past few years. But the possibility of growing consolidation of the coffee pods market has increased in the past year. On Aug 28, 2018, the Global Coffee Alliance was formed between Nestlé S.A. and Starbucks brands in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Foodservice. Nestlé S.A. gained the rights to market, sell, and distribute Starbucks packaged coffee and tea in all at home and away from home channels. The alliance has amplified the growth of Nestlé S.A. and Starbucks alike. Nestlé S.A. noted a record increase in the stock price of 2.9%. The popularity of Starbucks BY NESPRESSO for coffee at home has been boosted since this partnership. The partnership of the companies has changed their standing in the overall coffee pods market. One of the reasons to complement this situation is the decline of the Kraft Heinz Company. Kraft Heinz has reported a decline in its sales, as it is struggling to keep up with consumer trends. The position of the company in the coffee pods market has also declined.

Dunkin’ Donuts K-Cup coffee pods have been attracting attention from the public. K-Cup coffee pods is a collaboration between J. M. Smucker Company and Dunkin’ Donuts. As announced by J. M. Smucker Company in November 2018, K-Cup coffee pods was recognized as one of the 25 products to receive the Nielsen Breakthrough Award. This Nielsen Breakthrough Award is awarded to products based on endurance, sales, and product distinction. Working on the lines of sustainability, illycaffè launched the new line of illy-brand aluminium capsules for coffee pods in February 2019. Similar work for sustainability was carried out by Nespresso, an operating unit of the Nestlé Group. Nespresso has partnered with a Swedish company, Velosophy, to produce a bike made from used aluminium capsules, in an effort to motivate customers to recycle coffee pods.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Coffee Pods market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Coffee Pods market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

