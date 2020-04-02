Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

The recent market report on the global Solar Array Disconnect Switches market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Solar Array Disconnect Switches market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Solar Array Disconnect Switches market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Solar Array Disconnect Switches market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

key players in the solar array disconnect switches market are focusing on developing innovative solutions.

According to the National Electrical Code (NEC), a solar power system must have a disconnect switch assembled on the DC side of solar PV inverter as a safety measure, which is further expected to drive the solar array disconnect market.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Segmentation

Based on current type, the solar array disconnect switches market can be segmented as:

AC Disconnect Switch

DC Disconnect Switch

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the solar array disconnect switches market with a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing power demand owing to rapid industrial growth and increasing population in the developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to drive the growth of solar array disconnect switches market during the forecast period. The key players of the solar array disconnect switches market are shifting their attention towards Asia Pacific to tap the potential growth opportunities in the region. The North America solar array disconnect switches market is expected to be driven by surging demand of solar power in the U.S., supported by government initiatives and increasing public awareness. The Europe solar array disconnect switches market is expected to grow at comparatively slower pace due to mature market.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the prominent players operating in the solar array disconnect switches market are:

ABB Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group

MERSEN S.A.

Siemens AG

Suntree Electric Co.,Ltd.

Santon Holland bv

