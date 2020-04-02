The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Medical Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +18 Billion over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Research Insights has released the most up-to-date and informative analytical data on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Medical market. This comprehensive study is a trending report on the global market covering different business aspects such as latest technological advancements, global trends, and holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape, regional outlook, sales approaches, and some standard operating procedures.

The rapidly increasing adoption of cloud computing techniques has expedited the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions for mining large amounts of data to identify mistakes in the present scenarios and offer alternative solutions in complex situations.

AI in medical refers to the use of artificial intelligence technology in the diagnosis and treatment of patients who require care. Whilst diagnosis and treatment may seem like simple steps, there are many other background procedures that must take place in order for a patient to be properly taken care of.

Top Key Players:

IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Intuitive Surgical, General Vision, Enlitic, Next IT, Welltok, Icarbonx, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric (GE) Company, Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG),Johnson & Johnson Services, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Careskore, Zephyr Health, Oncora Medical, Sentrian, Bay Labs, Atomwise

Effective management of patients is one of the most important needs for hospital facilities. Several studies have demonstrated the importance of patient engagement in improving health outcomes. With the help of AI solutions, certain aspects, such as biometric indicators, fitness tracking, diet tracking, mental well-being, and genomic screening can be tracked in real-time.

Smart wearables also play a dynamic role in the transformation of the current healthcare industry. The awareness among customers is also growing regarding wearables, many consumers today believe that wearing a smart device, which monitors their vitals, will lead to increase in the average life expectancy.

The report offers a clear understanding of the market scenario by providing feedback as well as case studies from different c level professionals. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Medical market report examines several global regions to understand the market demand as well as the current scenario of the market. It covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

