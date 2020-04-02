Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2029

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market.

According to the Fact.MR study, the oncology small molecule drugs market will continue to remain consolidated with top five players, including Novartis Ag, Astrazeneca, Genentech, Pfizer, and Abbvie, accounting for ~47% market value share. These players are emphasizing strong regional presence, robust R&D, new launches, and diverse offerings to stay ahead of the competition in oncology small molecule drugs market, which compels companies to enter strategic collaborations with recognized biopharma companies. For instance, recently in June 2019, Pfizer announced the decision to buy the oncology specialist Array BioPharma, marking an important acquisition beefing up the former’s oncology offerings with two marketed drugs – BRAF inhibitor Braftovi, and MEK inhibitor Mektovi. These two drugs have been approved as a part of the combination treatment for melanoma, and have delivered proven positive results in case of colon cancer.

Mid-level players, such as Roche, Bayer, Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi), and Eli Lilly and Company, are focusing on penetration into developing economies, looking at their market attractiveness. Development of novel treatment options to appeal a wider patient pool will be a priority strategy adopted by prominent players in this category. The market entrants, on the other hand, are likely to remain focused on expansion of the manufacturing capacities to better their foothold in local and regional markets. Amid the growing competition in the oncology small molecule drugs market, partakers are vying to squeeze profit margins by developing low-cost variants, with an objective to firm up in developing regions.

Key Factors Shaping Growth of the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market

High prevalence of cancer, coupled with the notable preference for more effective drugs that can easily enter and get absorbed in the cells is primarily boosting sales of oncology small molecule drugs.

Increasing awareness about the availability of novel and easily absorbable drugs for cancer treatment is providing an impetus to oncology small molecule drugs sales.

Modulating the immune system via a small-molecule approach offers several unique benefits that are complementary to, and potentially synergistic with, biologic modalities. An increasing number of biopharma companies are thus utilizing ‘selective targeting small molecules’ that accurately exploit the vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Such a pragmatic approach towards cancer is likely to create a plethora of opportunities in terms of new product developments in the oncology small molecule drugs market.

While small molecules account for ~70% of the newly developed molecular entities (NME), as approved by the FDA in 2018, it is highly likely that industry giants will refocus their oncology drug development strategies around the use of these small molecules. Subsequent approvals of oncology small molecule drugs are also creating a steady stream of opportunities in the market. For instance, Pfizer’s Daurismo (glasdegib) received an approval for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients.

Availability of multiple immunomodulatory (IMD) agents, with comparable mechanism of action and different routes of administration or structures, can potentially provide useful alternative modalities for personalized cancer treatment. Such advances are likely to spur the demand for oncology small molecule drugs in the forthcoming years.

Pharma researchers are increasingly pushing the envelope to find novel therapies, and leveraging next-generation technology to introduce advanced oncology small molecule drugs in market, promising reliability of the treatment.

Key Challenges in the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market

Stringent regulatory framework related to approvals of critical drugs, including oncology small molecule drugs, has been a longstanding factor delaying the entire approval process, and thus the subsequent launch of life-saving medicines. This has been particularly the scenario in Japan. The presence of stringent regulatory pathways for new molecules in various regions has become a key challenge limiting the growth of partakers in the oncology small molecule drugs market.

Continued dearth of cancer treatment drugs, with just 55 novel drugs receiving regulatory approval during 2012 – 2016, is also impeding the growth of oncology small molecule drugs market. Region-specific availability of over half of the approved cancer drugs due to high price point, lower healthcare spending capabilities of patients, and stringent regulations, continues to limit growth in the oncology small molecule drugs market.

Limited reimbursement coverage in many countries has been resulting into expensive cancer treatment, making it highly inaccessible to a sizeable patient population. Though the reimbursement scenario is being altered in several regions, it is not rapid enough to provide access to several expensive drugs.

Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market – Additional Insight

Targeted Therapy Drugs – Most Promising Drug Class in Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market

Growing traction for targeted therapy as a vital type of cancer treatment continues to expand the bandwidth of opportunities for the manufacturers of oncology small molecule drugs. Development, quicker regulatory approval, and subsequent adoption of small molecule drugs to block the process that aids cancer cells multiply and spread, continue to uplift the oncology small molecule drugs market. Furthermore, growing FDA approvals of oncology small molecule drugs, such as larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) as a type of targeted therapy that aims a specific genetic change known as NTRK fusion, continue to add gains into the market.

Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market – Research Methodology

An accurate methodology and holistic approach forms the foundation of the valuable information presented in the oncology small molecule drugs market. The Fact.MR study offers thorough information about the growth forecast of oncology small molecule drugs sector, along with a systematic breakdown of the determinants impacting the growth of the market.

In-depth primary as well as secondary research has been performed to accumulate and present incisive insights into the forecast analysis of oncology small molecule drugs market. The report on oncology small molecule drugs market has also undergone numerous validation tunnels to ensure that that information mentioned in the report is unique and one of its kind.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

