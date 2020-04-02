The Digital Printing Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Digital Printing Market production, supply, sales and market status.

This report covers the Digital Printing Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

The report also includes the profiles of key digital printing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years

Canon Inc.

Durst Phototechnik AG

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI)

HP Development Company, L.P.

Inca Digital Printers Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Ricoh Co Ltd

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Xerox Corporation

The digital printing is the newcomer in the printing sector and is disrupting the conventional printing technique in various end-user industries. Digital printing is advantageous where multi-product, high-mix, and low volume production is required. It significantly reduces the time and cost of distribution. Digital printing is widely being employed across the textile and packaging industries, and hence, the growth of these industries will boost the market for digital printing.

The digital printing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for sustainable printing and reduced per-unit cost of printing. Additionally, the growth of the packaging and textile industries is expected to promote market growth. However, the era of digital advertising and e-books is a growing challenge for the digital printing market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing research and development activities are expected to offer growth opportunities for market players in the future.

