Biometrics can be defined as a statistical analysis of the biological data, that is, analysis of physical and behavioral characteristics. Sensors generally calculate electrical capacity, light, pressure, speed, and temperature. These sensors are compact in design, therefore are installed in devices conveniently. Biometric sensor technology eradicates various security-related issues from different domains. They are specially designed units made to scan and analyze the vein patterns or the unique features of your fingertip.

Incorporation of biometric sensors is very common in end user segments such as banking, consumer electronics, commercial center, defense, and research & medical lab. Biometric sensors are applicable in iris scan, finger scan, and proximity technology, and others.

Increase in security threat & privacy concern, rise in demand for smart gadgets with biometrics security, constant development, and government projects are the main drivers which contribute to the growth of the global biometrics sensor market. Moreover, there is a constant downfall in the prices of biometrics sensors, which makes it affordable.

Multiple issues are registered with current security methods such as pin codes or passwords that can be easily hacked, whereas biometric sensor security systems are safer and authentic, thus fueling the adoption of these systems in numerous segments. Factor which limit the growth of the market include high cost of R&D. Graphene-enabled sensors are anticipated to create new opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, based on end user, the market is classified into consumer electronics, commercial centers & buildings, defense & security, medical & research labs, banking & financial services sector, and others. Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

3M (U.S.), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), CrossMatch Technologies, Inc., IDEX ASA (Norway), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Fulcrum Biometrics, Safran (France), Precise Biometrics Ab (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), ZKTecoInc (China), and others.

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Biometric Sensor market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Biometric Sensor market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Biometric Sensor market for the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2014–2022? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Biometric Sensor market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Biometric Sensor market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Biometric Sensor market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Biometric Sensor market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

