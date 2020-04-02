The global humectants market was valued at $17,800 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $29,500 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2023. Humectants are substances that are used in numerous applications for promoting retention of moisture. Humectants attract and retain the moisture in the air in the surroundings through absorption as well as drawing the water vapor inside or beneath the organism’s or object’s surface.

These are sometimes used as an antistatic coating for plastics, while as a food additive in food & beverages applications for retaining the moisture. In pharmaceutical and cosmetics applications, humectants can be used in topical applications to increase the solubility of the active ingredients of a chemical compound.

The global humectant market is driven by increase in use of humectant for extending the shelf life of products, retaining moisture, and increasing effectiveness of perishable products. Increase in demand for humectants in food & beverages applications along with rise in demand from cosmetics & change in lifestyle drives the global humectants market. As humectants are the derivatives of petroleum products, volatility in crude oil prices could hamper the global market growth.

The global humectants market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into sugar alcohol, alpha hydroxy acid & polysaccharides, glycols, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, oral & personal care, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company,Ashland Global Holdings Inc.,BASF SE,Barentz,Brenntag AG,Cargill Incorporated,E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,Ingredion Incorporated,Roquette Freres,The DOW Chemical Company

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Global Humectants market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Global Humectants market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2017–2023. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Global Humectants market for the forecast period 2017–2023, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2017–2023? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Global Humectants market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Global Humectants market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Global Humectants market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Global Humectants market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

