Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2025

The recent market report on the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period? How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market in these regions? What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity? Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development? Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) is utilized in different industrial domains.

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

key players.

Based on the product type the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the end users, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Based on the key players, lighting as a service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Lighting Manufacturers

Lighting Controls Vendors

Lighting Upgrades and Maintenance-Focused Companies

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global lightning as a service (LaaS) market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The lightning as a service market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Among the regions mentioned above, north America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Western and Eastern Europe. In North America, the lighting as a service market is driven by the rise in the demand for commercial launches, as LaaS has a cost saving potential and offer the reduction in energy consumption worldwide. Owing to growing demand from the commercial as well as industrial sectors Eastern and Western Europe are second leading regions. The local segment is expected to witness the fastest demand during the forecast period. The municipal end users include lighting offered by local governments for open public spaces, streets, bridges, public parking areas, walkways, and highways are also driving the market in emerging countries such as China, India along with Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia is a reason for Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) being the fastest growing region in the world.

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Key Players

In the market for lighting as a service (LaaS), the companies are very much involved in the activities such as merger and acquisition, collaboration and partnership, the launch of new products and strategizing the technique to sustain longer as well as capture high market share in the market. Few of the market players accounting for global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cooper Industries, Inc., SIB Lighting, Cree, Inc., RCG Lighthouse, Digital Lumens, Inc., Lutron, Electronics Company, Inc., Future Energy Solutions, Lunera Lighting, General Electric Lighting, Osram Licht Ag, Itelecom Usa, Legrand S.A., and Igor Inc.

The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market in each region.

Analytical insights included in the report:

SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market

Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market

Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns

The influence of research and development on the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market

Market size and value of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market in different geographies

