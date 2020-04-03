ATLANTA – April 2, 2020 – SUMO Scheduler pledges to donate up to $10M of software to organizations impacted by COVID-19. The Care Package is immediately available and includes one year of software to qualified organizations at up to 80% off standard pricing. This $10M will be realized through deeply discounted software coupled with rapid implementation services and is available to organizations who sign an annual contract before April 30th, 2020.

“We recognize the current economic climate is challenging for many organizations. We’re grateful for our unique position to have software that enables remote workers and drives revenue in this time of need. My implementation and support teams are currently working overtime to help impacted companies transition to a remote workforce by automating virtual meetings, video conferences, and phone consultations.” – Shazia Khan, VP of Customer Success

SUMO offers a host of cloud software solutions that automate appointments for in-person and virtual meetings. Demand for SUMO Scheduler has surged amid the Coronavirus outbreak, due to the emerging trend of “social distancing” and the need for organizations to transform to a more remote workforce model. The software is proven to increase appointment volume, employee utilization, and drive revenue.

SUMO is currently helping:

Sales & supports teams automate the scheduling of remote video conferences from home.

Healthcare clients transition to telemedicine phone consultations.

Financial services clients automate phone consultations.

Call centers smart-route phone consultation requests to the right field rep.

Retail clients automate “Talk to an Expert” buttons on their website and social media profiles.

Government agencies to transition to phone consultations.

Interpreters to automate scheduling of video conferencing.

And more…

SUMO’s CEO, Jason North, explains “For years our software has been adding up to 4X more appointments to our customers calendars, including remote appointments. This capability is in even greater demand due to COVID-19, since it has a reputation to help enable remote workers and drive greater appointment volume, necessary to stabilize and grow revenue. I’m happy to announce our $10m COVID-19 Fund to help. If your organization is impacted by COVID-19, I encourage you to apply today.” – Jason North, CEO

CLICK THIS LINK TO APPLY TO SUMO SCHEDULER’S $10M COVID-19 CARE PACKAGE



ABOUT SUMO SCHEDULER

SUMO powers conversations that drive business growth. SUMO is trusted by industry leading organizations including the Fortune 500, healthcare, government, and universities to transform their customer engagement strategy to acquire, grow, and build brand advocates. SUMO accelerates your organization’s responsiveness to customer demand, necessary to drive business growth.

Our scheduling platform seamlessly integrates into your existing customer journey touchpoints and business processes, powering conversations that result in higher conversion rates and increased customer loyalty. SUMO includes online appointment scheduling, event scheduling, and queue scheduling all in a single platform solution built fully native on Salesforce.

