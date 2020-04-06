Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, April 06,2020 – In our study, we have segmented the telehealth market by product, type, mode of delivery and end user. Based on product, global telehealth market is segmented as integrated and standalone. Based on type, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The mode of delivery segment is classified as on-premise, cloud-based and web-based. In the basis of end user the global market of telehealth is segmented into patients, prayers and healthcare providers.

The telehealth market is estimated to account for US$ 52,897.2 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 17,289.9 Mn in 2017.

Get the Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003741

The growth of the telehealth market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the home monitoring programs for the treatment. Home monitoring programs are designed to help patients with frequent ER visits or re-hospitalization to receive treatment in the comfort of their home. The goal of the Home monitoring programs is to reduce the hospital readmissions or trips to the physician and reduce length of stays in hospitals. For instance, in November, 2017, Medtronic launched a new telehealth service with the Medtronic Care Management Services that support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for Home Telehealth Devices and Services. Furthermore, improvement in ICT technologies is expected to offer wide growth opportunities for the players operating in the telehealth market during the forecast period.

Strategic approaches by major players such as geographical expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations in the market also are expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, in May 2018, American Well launched AW11, which is the latest telehealth to offer the video visits to patients. Such product launches increase the commercial availability of the product and services and thus bolster the market growth.