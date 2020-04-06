Sameer Joshi

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Medical Waste Tracking Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Pune, April 06,2020 – The medical waste consists of body tissues, blood wastes and other contaminated biological materials as well as other equipment such as, blades, scalpels as well as syringes. Medical waste is generated at health care facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician’s offices, dental practices, blood banks, and veterinary hospitals, as well as medical research facilities and laboratories. Other examples of medical waste include, discarded blood, sharps, unwanted microbiological cultures and stocks, identifiable body parts, other human or animal tissue, used bandages and dressings, discarded gloves, other medical supplies that may have been in contact with blood. The disposal of medical waste has been regulated by various countries, due to the adverse effects due to inappropriate disposal of these wastes.

The medical waste tracking market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, generation of large amounts of medical waste. Rising concerns regarding the pollution caused due to inappropriate disposal of waste across the globe is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the medical waste tracking market during the forecast period.

The “Global Medical Waste Tracking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical waste tracking market with detailed market segmentation by site, type of waste, treatment, service type, and geography. The global medical waste tracking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the medical waste tracking market.

The global medical waste tracking market is segmented on the basis of site such as, onsite treatment and, offsite treatment. Based on type of waste, the market is segmented as non-hazardous medical waste, and hazardous medical waste. The segment of hazardous medical waste is further classified into, pharmaceutical waste, sharps, infectious & pathological waste. Based on treatment, the medical waste tracking market is segmented as, autoclaving, incineration, and other treatments. On the basis of service type, the medical waste tracking market is segmented as, collection, transportation, & storage, disposal, recycling, and other services.

The List of Companies

1. SUEZ worldwide

2. Medtronic

3. CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

4. BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC.

5. EcoMed Services

6. Sharps Compliance, Inc.

7. Veolia

8. Sanpro Medical Waste Disposal

9. Synergy World

10. Daniels Health

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical waste tracking market based on by site, type of waste, treatment, service type,. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall medical waste tracking market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical waste tracking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to hold largest medical waste tracking market share, owing to the increase the awareness about the health issues, and control the infections caused due to harmful medical wastage. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with the majority of growth owing to, increasing government initiatives for medical waste management and technological advancements.

