Audit software (audit management software) is specialized programs that perform a variety of audit functions, such as sampling databases and generating confirmation letters to customers and vendors.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Cloud-based
Installed-PC
Installed-mobile
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Resolver
Gensuite
Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate
Plan Brothers
Optial
Perillon Software
ProcessGene
Oversight Systems
MasterControl
ComplianceBridge
Tronixss
Reflexis Systems
SAI Global
Isolocity
Insight Lean Solutions
AuditFile
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Small & Medium Business
Large Business
Other Organizations
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Audit Software Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Audit Software
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Audit Software
Table Global Audit Software Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Cloud-based
Table Cloud-based Overview
1.2.1.2 Installed-PC
Table Installed-PC Overview
1.2.1.3 Installed-mobile
Table Installed-mobile Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Audit Software
Table Global Audit Software Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Small & Medium Business
Table Small & Medium Business Overview
1.2.2.2 Large Business
Table Large Business Overview
1.2.2.3 Other Organizations
Table Other Organizations Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Audit Software Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Audit Software
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Audit Software
Figure Manufacturing Process of Audit Software
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Audit Software
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Continued….
