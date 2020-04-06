Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file. MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications
The global Master Data Management (MDM) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Customer Data
Product Data
Others
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
SAP
Oracle
IBM
Informatica
Stibo Systems
TIBCO Software
Riversand Technologies
Orchestra Networks
EnterWorks
Magnitude
Talend
SAS Institute
Microsoft
KPMG
Teradata Corporation
Software AG
Agility Multichannel
VisionWare
SupplyOn AG
Sunway World
Yonyou
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecommunications
Government & Health Care
Manufacturing & Logistics
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Master Data Management (MDM) Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Master Data Management (MDM)
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Master Data Management (MDM)
Table Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Customer Data
Table Customer Data Overview
1.2.1.2 Product Data
Table Product Data Overview
1.2.1.3 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Master Data Management (MDM)
Table Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)
Table Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI) Overview
1.2.2.2 IT and Telecommunications
Table IT and Telecommunications Overview
1.2.2.3 Government & Health Care
Table Government & Health Care Overview
1.2.2.4 Manufacturing & Logistics
Table Manufacturing & Logistics Overview
1.2.2.5 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Master Data Management (MDM)
2.2 Upstream
Continued….
